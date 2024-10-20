After squandering two points at home in their previous outing against Cagliari, Juventus could hardly afford to drop more points, especially against a team reduced to ten men for the majority of the encounter.

Luckily for Thiago Motta, Mario Gila’s own-goal ended Lazio’s courageous resistance and gifted a much-need victory for the Bianconeri in front of their home supporters, even if the performance left much to desired.

So here are our three takeaways from Saturday night’s contest.

Versatile to a Fault

Versatility is certainly an important virtue for any player, especially when Motta is at the helm. However, Cambiaso’s ability to perform various roles all over the pitch may have hampered his display.

Although his positive attitude and great dedication earned him the captain’s armband, it was painfully obvious that the 24-year-old is far less effective on the right flank, whether as a full-back or an advanced winger.

The Italian failed to find much joy on the right side, while his best highlight ensued when he found himself on the left wing by chance, producing a sublime cross that was squandered by Federico Gatti.

Free Kenan

While Cambiaso was arguably yearning to play on the left, it was quite the opposite for Kenan Yildiz who appeared to be a caged lion on the left wing.

The Turkish teenager is a genius who thrives when given some freedom. He was born to play the almost-extinct Trequartista role. So with Teun Koopmeiners out with an injury, this could have been a golden chance for Motta to entrust Yildiz with a central role, but instead opted to thrust the disappointing Douglas Luiz into this role.

True Captain

Despite his undesirable status at the club, Danilo is still willing to swallow his pride and bide his time while waiting for his next opportunity, even if it comes in the form of a short cameo.

Yet, the Brazilian is determined to make each one count as evidenced by his tenacious approach when taking the pitch against Lazio. The 33-year-old added some much-needed Grinta and character, pushing his teammates forward while launching the play from the back.

As long as Danilo resides at Continassa, he’ll remain the club’s one true captain.