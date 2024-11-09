While it might not be the most balanced rivalry from a historical standpoint, Juventus have seldom found it easy against Torino in recent years, as the Granata are always hellbent on gaining the city’s bragging rights, even though they seldom succeed in their mission.

Paolo Vanoli’s men have recently lost their early-season momentum and currently enduring a steep decline in the standings. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri aren’t enjoying their most prosperous moment either, so most fans and observers are ruling out a routing.

Moreover, Torino have assembled an impressive squad containing reputable names all across the pitch. So let’s take a look at three Granata players that Juventus must look out for in Saturday’s Derby della Mole.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Goalkeeper)

Slowly but surely, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Italian football.

The Serbian giant has been an elemental factor in Torino’s early-season success. A couple of weeks ago, his heroics against Monza gained the team three points they arguably didn’t deserve.

The 27-year-old is all too familiar with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic, and will be eager to prevail in this particular duel.

Samuele Ricci (Central Midfielder)

Samuele Ricci’s fame has been steadily rising in the peninsula, and he’s now being recognized as one of the best up-and-coming midfielders in Serie A.

The 23-year-old has been excelling in the deep-lying playmaker role, pulling the strings in the middle of the park, playing an essential role in bringing the ball forward.

An interesting battle against Teun Koopmeiners is awaiting the Italy international

Nikola Vlasic (Attacking Midfielder)

Although he no longer enjoys the same aura he had during Ivan Juric’s reign, Nikola Vlasic can still change the outcome of the match when called upon, whether as a starter or coming off the bench.

With Duvan Zapata out for the season, and Che Adams potentially missing this encounter, Antonio Sanabria will be counting on the Croatian’s support in attack. The 27-year-old can easily spot and pick up a teammate in the middle of the box, or simply go to goal himself with his dangerous right foot.