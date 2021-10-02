Opinion: Three Torino players that Juventus must look out for in the Derby

Following their impressive win over Chelsea in midweek, the last thing that Juventus want is to lose their momentum with a misstep against the crosstown rivals.

Torino are enjoying a relatively positive period, as Ivan Juric’s touches beginning to surface. Moreover, they consider this encounter to be one of their most important in the season, to mention that they’ll be the fresher side on the physical level, spending their week in preparation for the derby while the Bianconeri were battling against the reigning European champions.

For all those reasons and more, the Old Lady mustn’t take this contest lightly – despite the historical advantage over the Granata.

So let’s take a look at three Torino players that Max Allegri and Juventus need to look out for this Saturday.

Wilfried Singo (Wingback)

The young Ivorian has cemented himself as one of the best up-and-coming talents in Serie A. With speed, power and technique, the 20-year-old has all the tools needed to shine.

The right wingback has already produced two assists so far this season and will be looking to make a statement in Torino’s most important fixture.

Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot will have their hands full with this one.

Rolando Mandragora (Central Midfielder)

The Granata did well to sign Mandragora from Juventus. They did really well. The midfielder never received a proper opportunity to showcase his abilities at the Allianz Stadium.

But following his stint at Udinese, he has garnered enough experience to cement himself as a leader on the pitch despite his relatively young age. In fact, Juric has already handed the armband to the 24-year-old on a couple of occasions.

Mandragora currently operates at the heart of this Granata side, acting as a Regista, and the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Locatelli can expect a tough battle in the middle of the park.

Antonio Sanabria (Striker)

Juric will be without the injured Marko Pjaca, Simone Zaza and club captain Andrea Belotti for the big derby. However, he can still rely on the services of Antonio Sanabria.

The Paraguayan striker was the surprise package in the last meeting between the two sides, scoring a brace in the 2-2 draw, and he’s definitely eager to replicate that memorable performance.