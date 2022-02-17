Opinion: Three Torino players that Juventus must look out for on Friday

On Friday night, Juventus and Torino will kickstart the 26th round of Serie A when they battle it out in the famous Derby della Mole.

Even though the Bianconeri have a crucial Champions League meeting on Tuesday (away to Villarreal), looking beyond the Granata would be a costly mistake.

Despite their surprising defeat at the hands of Venezia, Ivan Juric’s men have been enjoying a solid campaign thus far.

So let’s take a closer look at three Torino players that Max Allegri and his men must be well-aware of.

Gleison Bremer (Center Back)

This man needs no introduction. The Brazilian is considered amongst the best rising defenders in Serie A, and attracted the interest of a host of Italian and European big boys.

The 24-year-old had Moise Kean in his pocket during the reverse fixture, so let’s hope that Dusan Vlahovic fares better than the young Italian.

However, it won’t be an easy task at all for the Serbian bomber.

Mergim Vojvoda (Wingback)

Whilst Wilfried Singo usually steals the highlights for his performance on the right side (and perhaps rightfully so), the Kosovan’s prowess is often overlooked.

The 27-year-old is a well-balanced left wingback who supports at the back and can threaten with his dangerous crosses.

Juan Cuadrado won’t find it easy against this man.

Josip Brekalo (Attacking Midfielder)

The Croatian might be the true revelation of the Granata’s campaign. With Andrea Belotti missing the majority of the matches, and Tony Sanabria being inconsistent in front of goal, the 23-year-old took it upon himself to contribute in the goals, and already has six strikes to his name.

But beyond his scoring prowess, the on-loan Wolfsburg talent is a true baller, and can create all sort of danger for Juventus with his runs from the flanks or while operating in the hole, as well as being dangerous inside the box.