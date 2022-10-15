Opinion: Three Torino players who can inflict more misery on Juventus

Once upon a time in Turin, the Derby della Mole was an exciting occasion for Juventus and a great source of concern for their crosstown rivals Torino.

But in the current banter era, pretty much any opponent will target a feasible victory over the disastrous Bianconeri. If Monza and Maccabi Haifa can emerge victorious at our expense, then surely the ambitious Granata will be hellbent on seizing the opportunity.

Even though Ivan Juric’s men aren’t enjoying their best period either, at least their performances have been more impressive than their mediocre results.

So let’s take a closer look at three Torino players who can further deepen the Old Lady’s grave wounds.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Goalkeeper)

While the Bianconeri are eagerly chasing his older brother Sergej, the younger Milinkovic-Savic has taken his game up a notch this campaign, cementing himself as one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in Italy.

The Serbian knows the movements of his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic too well, and will be looking to ensure another miserable evening for the Juventus striker.

Mergim Vojvoda (Wingback)

Perhaps he isn’t as renowned as Toro’s other wingback Wilfried Songo, but Mergim Vojvoda is criminally underrated.

The Kosovan can be a menace on the left flank, as he’s able to produce fabulous crosses to his teammates inside the box.

Nikola Vlasic (Attacking Midfielder)

Although they’ve been wasteful in front of goal, Torino boast an impressive frontline led by Antonio Sanabria, and it includes some exciting names like Nemanja Radjonic and Aleksei Miranchuck.

Nonetheless, Nikola Vlasic has arguably been the most dangerous player upfront for Il Toro. The West Ham loanee can confidently dribble past his marker and put himself in great shooting opportunities.

The Croatian can be an absolute nightmare for our already-shaky defenses