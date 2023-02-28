Opinion: Three Torino players who Juventus must look out for

On Tuesday, Juventus will be looking to complete the double over Torino by beating their crosstown rivals for the second time this season.

Despite their 15-point deduction, the Bianconeri are currently ahead of the Granata in the Serie A standings albeit with a single point.

Nonetheless, Ivan Juric possesses a brilliant squad at his disposal, so he’ll be looking to avenge his earlier defeat from last October with a victory at the Allianz Stadium.

So let’s take a closer look at three Torino players that Juventus must keep a close eye on in today’s edition of the Derby della Mole.

Wilfried Singo (Wingback)

With Valentino Lazaro injured and Ola Aina suspended, Wilfried Singo will start on the right flank. This could also be an opportunity for the young Ivorian to impress his reported suitors who happen to be searching the market for a new right wingback.

The 22-year-old is blessed with a strong physique and has the ability to contribute in the attacking phase thanks to his ever-improving technical skills.

Ivan Ilic (Central Midfielder)

After rising to prominence during his time at Verona, Ivan Ilic has now been reunited with his old mentor Juric.

The 21-year-old arrived in January to replace Sasa Lukic as the main architect in the middle of the park, so he’ll be adamant about winning the hearts of his fanbase with a solid showing against Juventus.

Aleksei Miranchuk (Attacking Midfielder)

Despite his immense talent, Aleksei Miranchuk was only able to display flashes of brilliance during his time at Atalanta.

But since making the summer switch to Torino, The Russian has been delivering the goods on a consistent basis. He has four goals and as many assists to his name this season.

The 27-year-old possesses a terrifying left foot and has the ability to effortlessly find the top corner if you allow him enough space to lurk in the pocket.