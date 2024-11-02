Following the disappointing draw against Parma, anything other than a win over Udinese will spell trouble for Thiago Motta.

While the young manager has yet to taste his first true crisis at the black-and-white castle, he’s edging dangerously close to what would be an unpleasant experience.

The Bianconeri remain unbeaten in Serie A, so they have this playing in their favor, but the team has been showing signs of decline rather than improvement in recent weeks, while the defense has been bleeding since Gleison Bremer’s devastating injury.

So either Juventus send a strong signal by beating their fellow Bianconeri on Saturday, or Motta will be hearing the alarm bells ringing at Continassa.

Nevertheless, Juventus will still have to overcome a tough opponent. Despite their most recent defeat at the hands of Venezia which occurred in dramatic fashion, the Zebrette have been enjoying a solid start to the campaign overall.

Kosta Runjaic has several impressive players among his ranks, including the following three:

Jaka Bijol (Centre-Back)

Dusan Vlahovic has been blowing hot and cold this season. But following his abysmal display against Parma, he’ll be looking to atone himself by finding the back of the net at the Bluenergry Stadium.

Yet, the Serbian will be up against one of the finest central defenders in the league. Jaka Bijol has been a rock at the back for the Zebrette since his arrival from CSKA Moscow in 2022, and he’s expected to find himself a more glamorous club next summer.

Hassane Kamara (Left Wingback)

Hassane Kamara might be one of the most underrated wingbacks in Serie A. The Ivory Coast international is blessed with a great pace and can find his teammates with his exquisite crosses. Hence, Juve’s right winger must offer some assistance for the right-back to make sure the 30-year-old doesn’t wreak havoc on the flank.

Lorenzo Lucca (Striker)

Lorenzo Lucca is reportedly a player admired by Cristiano Giuntoli, and for good reason. The 24-year-old is morphing into a terrifying marksman. He has recently made his debut for the Italian national team.

The former Pisa man has already scored four goals this season, and will be looking to utilize his stature to prevail in air duels against Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu who will have to be both savvy and tenacious when dealing with the gigantic striker.