Opinion: Three Udinese players that Juventus must look out for

This weekend, the entire club will be engulfed in a black ribbon following the tragic passing of former Juventus captain Gianluca Vialli. Nevertheless, show must go on, and what better way for the Bianconeri to pay tribute for their passing legend then by putting up a solid performance when they host Udinese on Saturday.

Max Allegri’s men managed to escape Cremona with their winning streak intact thanks to Arek Milik’s late freekick, and this weekend, they will attempt to make it eight in a row at the expense of Udinese who lost some of their early momentum and have been winless in their last seven Serie A outings.

However, Andrea Sottil possesses a formidable squad filled with dangerous individuals. So let’s take a closer look at three Udinese players that Juventus must look out for.

Lazar Samardzic (Central Midfielder)

While Sandy Lovric has been the one getting the plaudits in the middle of the park, Sottil could opt to start 20-year-old Lazar Samardzic in his stead, and the latter isn’t any less dangerous.

Although the young German rarely starts matches, he still managed to put up an impressive tally of three goals and an assist.

Destiny Udogie (Wingback)

In an alternative universe, Destiny Udogie could have already been a Juventus player by now. Nonetheless, it was Tottenham who won the race for the young wingback’s signature last summer, but he remains on loan at Udine.

The 20-year-old will be looking to pounce on the confusion surrounding the Old Lady’s right lane to inflict the damage from the wings. This season, he has already delivered two goals and as many assists in his 12 Serie A appearances.

Beto (Striker)

The Portuguese is blessed with strong physical attributes, dangerous pace and an ever-improving finish. Basically, he all the traits required in a classic number 9, and has already bagged six goals this term.

With some reports expecting Gleison Bremer to be rested on Saturday, it remains to be seen if the rest of our defensive bunch will be able to contain the 24-year-old striker.