Following a long and mostly uneventful off-season, the wait is finally over, as Juventus prepare to take on Udinese in their season opener.

The last time the Bianconeri started their Serie A campaign at the Dacia Arena, they returned home with a single point after squandering a two-goal lead. It also turned out to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last appearance for the club.

Therefore, Max Allegri’s men will be aiming for a more prosperous trip this time around. Nevertheless, they take on a tough opponent.

Despite losing the services of several players (Becao, Pereyra, Udogie), the Zebrette remain a dangerous foe.

So let’s take a closer look at three Udinese players that Juventus must look out for on Sunday evening.

Marco Silvestri (Goalkeeper)

Since his days at Hellas Verona, Marco Silvestri tends to deliver the goods against the Old Lady.

The 32-year-old may not be the most prominent goalkeeper in the Italian peninsula, but he remains a reliable custodian who has a knack for producing jaw-dropping saves.

Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa must be clinical in front of goal if they want to win their duels against the Italian shot-stopper.

Sandi Lovric (Midfielder)

With Roberto Pereyra gone and Lazar Samardzic distracted with the recent transfer turmoil, it will be up to Sandi Lovric to provide the quality touch in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old is coming off a solid campaign, but he surely still has more room for improvement. The Slovenian will be eager to kickoff the new season with a masterclass display against one of the league’s elite.

Florian Thauvin (Second Striker)

While Gerard Deulofeu is still recovering from a devastating injury, Florian Thauvin will be operating in the free role just behind Beto.

At the age of 30, the former Olympique Marseille star is unlikely to fulfill his initial promise, but we’re talking about a mercurial talent who can pull off stunning displays and elegant plays on any given Sunday.

Watch out for the crafty Frenchman.