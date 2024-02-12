After collecting a single point from their last two fixtures, Juventus are bracing themselves for a must-win match when they host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium on Monday evening.

The Bianconeri not only need three points to cling on to their last remaining shred of hope of lifting the Scudetto title, but also to avoid entering the dark tunnel that accompanies a winless run.

Due to the Sanremo festival, Italian broadcasters preferred to defer this fixture from Saturday to Monday night in order to avoid a drop in viewership rates.

So we shall see if the extra two days of rest will play in favor of the Old Lady and allow the squad to further recover from the mental blow sustained last weekend at San Siro.

However, Juventus will be hosting a side that will be desperate for points as they currently find themselves embroiled in a relegation dogfight despite possessing quality players.

So let’s take a closer look at three Udinese players that Juventus must keep a close on this evening:

Lazar Samardzic (Central Midfielder)

Following botched transfers to Inter and Napoli, perhaps Lazar Samardzic is destined to join Juventus after all. But in order to convince Cristiano Giuntoli and company, he’ll need to prove his worth at the expense of Max Allegri’s men

This term, the Serbian hasn’t been as prolific as last season, but this also applies to the vast majority of the Udinese squad.

All in all, the 21-year-old remains a dangerous midfielder with an impressive skillset and a point to prove.

Florian Thauvin (Attacking Midfielder)

In the absence of the suspended Roberto Pereyra, Gabriele Cioffi will turn to Florian Thauvin for creativity in the final third.

The Frenchman started his stint at Udinese on a slow note, but has been improving as of late, showcasing glimpses of the talent that rendered him one of the most exciting prospects in Europe during his early years.

Lorenzo Lucca (Striker)

The Pisa-owned striker was once heavily linked with Juventus, but he winded up in Friuli following a forgettable spell at Ajax.

The gigantic Italian can cause havoc inside the box with his imposing stature. The 23-year-old has been substantial for his team’s survival hopes this term, already contributing with six goals and three assists.