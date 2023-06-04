Opinion: Three Udinese players who Juventus must look out for in season finale

This Sunday, the Old Lady’s campaign will mercifully reach its end. Juventus will play their final fixture in their dolorific season against Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

Even though the club may yet receive a European ban, the Bianconeri will attempt to improve their ranking by beating their hosts while hoping that at least one between Roma and Atalanta drop points. This would allow us to sneak into the Europa League barring any sanctions from UEFA.

Nevertheless, the Zebrette will be adamant about complicating Juve’s mission and waving their fans goodbye with a pleasant display.

So let’s take a closer look at three Udinese players that Juventus must keep an eye on in the final day of the season.

Becao (Defender)

Since joining Udinese in 2019, Becao has been constantly improving while passing under the radar. At the age of 27, this could be the ideal timing to sign for a bigger club in the summer, so one last solid display against a top club would surely bolster his case.

The centre-back is fast, strong in the air and excellent in one-on-one. This could be a long night for any Juventus attacker who crosses paths with the Brazilian defender.

Destiny Udogie (Wingback)

Last summer, Destiny Udogie was on the Old Lady’s shortlist, but ended up signing for Tottenham.

This will be the left-back’s last hurrah for Udinese before moving on to North London, so we can certainly expect him to give his all against Max Allegri’s men.

It will be interesting to see the 20-year-old engage in a duel with Juan Cuadrado, in what will be a classic battle between youth and experience.

Lazar Samardzic (Midfielder)

Lazar Samardzic has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign. The Serbian has contributed with five goals and four assists in his 36 league appearances.

The 21-year-old possesses great vision, splendid technique and a menacing left foot. Thus, Manuel Locatelli must smother the young man in the final third, as his shots can be incredibly dangerous if he finds himself enough space on the edge of the box.