Opinion: Three Venezia players that Juventus must look out for

Following a hard-fought victory at the expense of Sassuolo, Juventus have made a large step towards securing a top four finish, with the chasing back failing to remain in striking distance.

This Sunday, the Bianconeri will be looking to solidify their position in the league when they host Venezia who will be led by caretaker manager Andrea Soncin.

Although the venetians lie at the very bottom of the Serie A table, Max Allegri’s men can take them for granted at their own peril. After all, the disappointing draw in the reverse fixture is still fresh in the memory.

So let’s take a look at three Venezia players that Juventus must look out for.

Mattia Caldara (Center Back)

Despite signing for Juventus in 2017, Mattia Caldara didn’t play a single competitive match in the famous black and white jersey.

After being plagued by recurring injuries, the former Milan and Atalanta man has found his full fitness again in Venice, and will have a point to prove against his former employers.

Dusan Vlahovic hasn’t been at his best lately, and the Italian defender will be looking to make the Serbian leave the pitch empty-folded.

Mattia Aramu (Attacking Midfielder)

Here’s another Mattia who is enjoying a career revival at Venezia. The attacking midfielder displayed his prowess by scoring a well-taken equalizer against the Old Lady during the reverse fixture.

Even though his form has regressed along with the rest of the team recently, he still possesses the tools needed to punish the Bianconeri if they grant him enough space between the lines.

Thomas Henry (Striker)

While David Okereke is considered as the consensus biggest threat upfront at Venezia, Thomas Henry is actually the current top scorer at the club with seven goals to his name this season.

The Frenchman is big, strong and extremely dangerous in the air. Hence, he can cause major problems for the backline if his teammates provide him with decent crosses.