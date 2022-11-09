Opinion: Three Verona players that Juventus must look out for on Thursday

This midweek, Juventus attempt to make it five on the trot when the travel to play Hellas Verona at he Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Although the Bianconeri unceremoniously crashed out of the Champions League, they have been enjoying a domestic rival that started with a win over Torino. Their most recent victim has been Inter in the famous Derby d’Italia.

But despite being in deep crisis, the hosts can still derail the Old Lady’s momentum if taken lightly.

So let’s take a look at three Verona players that Juventus must keep a close eye on during Thursday’s encounter.

Koray Gunter (Centre-Back)

The German might just be one of the most underrated defenders in Serie A. Last season, he held his own against Dusan Vlahovic, and he always relishes a one-on-one battle with his foe.

The former Dortmund man will be looking derange Arek Milik from the first to the final whistle.

Adrien Temeze (Central Midfielder)

The former Atalanta man possesses all the traits you’d like to see in a midfielder. He has an eye for the pass and works hard for the team.

While he’s yet to display his best football this season – reminiscently to the vast majority of his teammates – the Cameroon international will be hoping to make an impact against Manuel Locatelli and company.

Thomas Henry (Striker)

Although he’s far from being the most famous French striker with the Henry surname, the 28-year-old is the type of target man that endears to every manager, as evidenced by the fact that he has thus far started every single Serie A match – whether under the guidance of Gabriele Cioffi or his successor Salvatore Bocchetti.

The former Venezia man has only found the back of the net on two occasions this term, but his ability to hold up the ball and bring his teammates into the play might just be his most dangerous weapon.