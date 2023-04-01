Opinion: Three Verona players that Juventus must look out for

This Saturday, Juventus will be looking to pick up from where they left before the international break by extending their positive run at the expense of Hellas Verona.

Although the Bianconeri will be the heavy favorites to pick up a routine home win over their visitors, the Gialloblu possess players who can cause Max Allegri a few headaches, even if their campaign has been lackluster.

So let’s a closer look at three Verona players that Juventus must look out for when the two sides meet at the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Josh Doig (Wingback)

After Aaron Hickey, Serie A has another young and exciting Scottish wingback in the shape of Josh Doig.

The 20-year-old is a genuine threat on the left flank, and has already accumulated an impressive tally of two goals and four assists in 19 league appearances.

Darko Lazovic (Winger)

Darko Lazovic might just be one of the most underrated players in Serie A. The former Genoa man is originally a wingback, but has been featuring in a more advanced position this season – a hybrid role between a winger and an attacking midfielder.

The 32-year-old might miss the match with a slight knock, but if he recovers in time, then he’ll certainly be one of the most dangerous players for Verona. He has three goals and five assists to his name this season.

Adolfo Gaich (Striker)

If this name sounds familiar to you, then it’s because Adolfo Gaich had already stunned the Allianz Stadium a couple of years ago by scoring the winner for Benevento after pouncing on a dreadful howler from Arthur Melo.

Since making a January switch to Verona, the Argentine is yet to break his duck for his new club, so he’ll be eager to win the hearts of his supporters by producing another memorable performance in Turin.

So let’s make sure we don’t provide him with another “assist”.