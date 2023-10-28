Following wins over Torino and Milan, Juventus will be looking to extend their positive run when they host Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium.

Although the Bianconeri’s displays have been lukewarm, to say the least, their results placed them third in the Serie A table, only a couple of points adrift from league leaders Inter.

Therefore, Max Allegri’s men are expected to collect all three points against the Gialloblu on Saturday night, especially with Dusan Vlahovic potentially making his return to the starting formation.

For their part, Verona started the season with a couple of wins but their displays expectedly regressed over the past weeks.

Marco Baroni’s squad hardly bolsters household names. Yet, the squad possesses some interesting players who can cause damage if taken lightly.

So let’s take a closer look at three Hellas Verona players that Juventus must look out for this weekend.

Filippo Terracciano (Defender)

For the trip to Turin, the visitors will have to cope without their key man at the back Isak Hien who sustained an injury. Therefore 20-year-old Filippo Terracciano should join Paweł Dawidowicz and Giangiacomo Magnani in the back-three.

The youngster is originally a wingback. But when such an opportunity presents itself, one must grab it with both hands.

The Italy U21 starlet has already featured in all nine Serie A fixtures, but now, he’ll looking to make himself a name on the big stage by halting the advances of Vlahovic and company.

Darko Lazovic (Wingback)

Darko Lazovic has to be one of the most under-appreciated players in Serie A. The Serbian has been excelling in Italian football for more than eight years but rarely receives the plaudits he deserves.

The versatile wingback can feature on either flank and even in a more advanced position. He can provide the gigantic Milan Djuric with sublime crosses or even go for goal himself if given enough space on the edge of the box.

Cyril Ngonge (Winger)

The 23-year-old joined the club in January and his services proved vital as Verona just barely escaped relegation last season, partially thanks to his crucial contributions.

The Belgian winger grabbed a couple of goals this season so he’ll be determined to add to his tally at the Old Lady’s expense.

We can expect Ngonge to try to cause problems for Daniele Rugani with his dribbling and trickery, but hopefully the latter will hold his own as he did last weekend.