Opinion: Three Villarreal players that Juventus must look out for in the first leg

Following an underwhelming performance that resulted in an unsatisfying draw in the Derby della Mole, Juventus will have to pull it together when their Champions League campaign resumes on Tuesday.

In the first leg of the round of 16, the Bianconeri take on Villarreal away from home, while missing several key players – especially at the back.

On the other hand, the Yellow Submarines possess a host talented stars who can cause all sort of problems for Max Allegri and his men.

So let’s take a look at three Villarreal players that Juventus must look out for.

Pau Torres (Center Back)

Being a youth product of the club, the 25-year-old will relish the opportunity to represent his hometown club in the knockout stages of Europe’s elite competition.

The Spain international is a formidable defender, and will be looking to neutralize the threat of Dusan Vlahovic.

Moreover, the center back is also a ball-playing defender who can help in the play buildup, in addition to being a threat in the air. He has already contributed in four league goals this season.

Dani Parejo (Central Midfielder)

Since making the switch from Valencia to Villarreal in 2020, the midfielder swiftly established himself as the key man in the middle of the park.

Almost every play has to pass by the feet of the Real Madrid youth product. Therefore, the Bianconeri midfielders should keep him in check in order to prevent him from dictating the play.

Arnaut Danjuma (Forward)

Despite originally being a left winger, the Dutchman has been playing as a center forward recently due to the absence of Gerard Moreno.

Nevertheless, the former Bournemouth man has proven to be up to the ask. This season, he has already contributed in four Champions League goals and eight in La Liga – including a hattrick in Villarreal’s last outing against Granada.