This Saturday, Max Allegri and Claudio Ranieri will renew their amicable rivalry on the sidelines when Juventus host Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium.

Both managers will be facing their past, but curiously, it was Allegri who once led the Sardinians to a famous win in Turin at Ranieri’s expense back in January 2009.

Therefore, the Tinkerman will be looking to return the favor and extend his current positive run.

Following a forgettable start to the season, the newly promoted club finally managed to earn their first two wins of the campaign in the last couple of rounds.

Thus, the Sardinians travel north with a newly-found sense of confidence. But can they upset the high-flying Bianconeri?

Juventus haven’t conceded in their last six outings and are riding a four-match winning streak. Nevertheless, they can undermine the Isolani at their own peril.

So let’s take a closer look at three young Cagliari players that Juventus must keep a close eye on as the two sides prepare to clash heads in Round 12.

Gabriele Zappa (Right-Back)

Not so long ago, Gabriele Zappa was one of the most sought-after young fullbacks in Italy. Now surely Cagliari’s relegation in 2022 didn’t help his case, but he remains an interesting profile.

In Nahitan Nandez’s absence, the 23-year-old should get the nod at right-back and can always cause havoc with his dangerous runs down the flank and his ability to produce quality crosses.

Gaetano Oristanio (Attacking Midfielder)

Whether he’s starting the match or coming off as a second-half substitute, Gaetano Oristanio always poses a threat with his formidable skillset which includes all sorts of tricks and skills, as well as a clinical finishing touch.

The 21-year-old is spending his campaign on loan at Cagliari but remains on Inter’s books. Therefore, he’ll be looking to catch the attention of his parent club by derailing the momentum of their fierce rivals.

Zito Luvumbo (Striker)

Despite having more renowned strikers at his disposal in the form of Andrea Petagna, Gianluca Lapadula and club captain Leonardo Pavoletti, Ranieri has been giving the nod to Zito Luvumbo on most occasions.

The Angolan striker has already bagged three goals in Serie A and will be aiming for his fourth at the Old Lady’s expense. The 21-year-old possesses physical strength, pace and a clinical touch, making him a difficult one to mark.

An interesting battle with Gleison Bremer should ensue.