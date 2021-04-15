Opinion: Three young Serie A strikers that Juventus should consider buying

Whilst Juventus were expected to sign an additional striker in January, they returned from their winter hunt empty-handed.

Therefore, the Old Lady will once again be pursuing a front-man or perhaps more in case one of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata ends up leaving Turin.

As usual, the Bianconeri always gets linked with the biggest names on the market. But sometimes, a younger and less glamorous opting turns out to be a better fit.

So here’s a small list of three Serie A forwards who can boost Juve’s attack.

Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo)

The big Italian striker is currently on loan at Genoa, and has reminded Fabio Paratici and company why they tried so hard to secure his services in January, by scoring in Szczesny’s net last Sunday.

With his impressive frame and physique, the 22-year-old offers something different than the rest of Andrea Pirlo’s attacking crew.

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

Speaking of big and physical strikers, Scamacca’s tally of 5 goals in the current Serie A campaign pales in comparison with Vlahovic’s 15 strikes

The Viola youngster is the man of the hour in Florence. Although his side is suffering from an under-par season, the Serbian is doing his best to keep them afloat.

However, the Juventus management doesn’t need to be warned about the difficulties they face whenever they pursue a major Fiorentina player.

Musa Barrow (Bologna)

Perhaps the odd name on the list, the Gambian striker is a different type of beast.

The 22-year-old may not possess the same physical strengths of the previous two entries, but he can be described as an all-rounded attacker who can be deployed either as a center forward, or more fittingly as an outside striker – consider him as a cheaper alternative for Memphis Depay.