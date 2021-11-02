Opinion: Three Zenit players that Juventus should look out for in the return leg

The less we talk about Juve’s domestic woes the better. On Tuesday night, the Matchday four of the Champions League Group stage will give the Bianconeri a little breather from their catastrophic Serie A form.

Surprisingly, Max Allegri’s men have looked solid and inspired in their first three European outings this season – which is quite the opposite from their domestic matches.

Juventus have three wins from three fixtures, and are yet to concede a single goal. Another positive result against Zenit St. Petersburg will be more than enough to secure qualification to the round of 16.

Ahead of the first encounter against the Russians, we talked about Wilmar Barrios, Malcom and Serdar Azmoun.

However, it’s now time to take a look at three other Zenit players that Juventus should look out for on Tuesday.

Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Center Back)

The big Ukrainian defender surely makes for an imposing figure at the back, but he’s much more than that.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man is a freekick expert and possesses some impressive passing abilities.

This season, the 32-year-old has thus far contributed in a goal and four assists in the Russian league.

Wendel (Central Midfielder)

The Brazilian is the type of box-to-box midfielder that every coach wishes to have amongst his ranks.

The former Sporting man plays a major role in retaining the ball and also helps his team in launching attacks, either with sublime passing of by simply making the runs himself.

We can expect to see him playing for a bigger side within the next few years.

Claudinho (Attacking Midfielder)

Yet another Brazilian who’s making a name for himself at Zenit. The 24-year-old has made the move to Russia last summer and is already impressing with his new employers.

The former Corinthians man was the main source of threat for Juventus during the first meeting between the sides, but this time, he’ll be looking to capitalize on his chances.

The talented attacking midfielder can dribble past his marker, create plays for his teammates and also finish chances himself.