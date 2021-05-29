Opinion: The Top 5 Juventus matches in 2020/21

After nine glorious seasons, Juventus fans found themselves in an unusual situation, with their club fighting until the very end to earn a 4th position, and avoiding a disastrous scenario in the process.

The Bianconeri endured numerous difficult matches – ones that they wish they can forget – and yet, Andrea Pirlo’s men managed to deliver the goods on some particular occasions.

So let’s see which were the Top 5 matches of the season for Juventus in our own opinion.

5- Juventus 2-0 Napoli (Italian Super Cup)

The Super Cup is far from being the most prestigious of trophies, but it is counted as an official title nonetheless, and therefore, Andrea Pirlo’s first silverware in his managerial career deserves a mention.

After a goalless first half, the Bianconeri started the second half well, and were able to find the breakthrough thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s close-range strike, whilst Alvaro Morata came off the bench to seal the win in the dying seconds.

4- Juventus 3-2 Inter (Serie A Matchday 37)

Although this Derby d’Italia clash was far from being pretty, but Juventus delivered what could arguably be their most determined display of the season, overcoming their disadvantage in numbers to fight their way for a crucial victory.

Juan Cuadrado’s heroics from that night won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

3- Atalanta 1-2 Juventus (Coppa Italia Final)

Whilst the Old Lady – similarly to the rest of the world – usually suffer when playing Atalanta, Pirlo’s men earned their second trophy of the season by putting down La Dea with an impeccable second half performance.

Dejan Kulusevski was the star of the night with a spectacular goal and a smart assist, whilst Federico Chiesa grabbed the winner.

2- Milan 1-3 Juventus (Serie A Matchday 16)

Speaking of the Italian winger, on that cold night in January, he managed to become a true fan favorite amongst Juventus supporters.

Pouncing on two assists from Paulo Dybala, the former Fiorentina man scored to sublime goals, whilst Weston McKennie added the third, as Juventus handed Milan their first defeat of the Serie A campaign.

1 – Barcelona 0-3 Juventus (Champions League group stage)

That night at the Camp Nou witnessed the pinnacle of Pirlo’s short stint at the club.

Admittedly, Barcelona were far from being a convincing side at that point, and the only thing at stake was a top of the group finish – which didn’t exactly help the Old Lady after all.

Nevertheless, Juve dominated their Catalan foes at their own turf whilst playing some entertaining and convincing football, giving us a small glimpse of what might just be Pirlo’s ideology.