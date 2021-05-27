Opinion: Top 5 transfers conducted by Paratici at Juventus

On Wednesday, the expected departure of Fabio Paratici was finally announced. The sporting director will leave his post in Turin after eleven years in service.

Since taking over from his former mentor Giuseppe Marotta, the 48-year-old has been a controversial figure amongst the supporters of the club, and was criticized for some of the deals that he concluded.

Nonetheless, we’ll take a look at some of the best transfers that he pulled off since taking charge of the sporting department in 2018.

5- Arthur (Barcelona, 2020)

Let’s start by addressing the obvious. Arthur’s campaign was a largely underwhelming one.

Whilst we can only hope that his second season in Turin turns out to be a better one, we must admit that signing an up-and-coming midfielder by sending an aging playmaker (plus 10 millions) in the opposite direction remains a golden strike.

Even if the Brazilian fails to live up to his potential, his market value would remain much higher than the Bosnian’s.

4- Dejan Kulusevski (Atalanta, 2020)

Whilst playing on loan at Parma during the 2019/20 season, the Swedish caught the eyes of observers with his brilliant skills and technique.

Naturally, the former Atalanta man had many suitors by January. But instead of waiting until the end of his loan spell, Paratici acted swiftly and secured his signature in mid-season before someone else does.

For a player who can play a major part in the club’s future, his transfer fee – worth 35 million euros – looks like a bargain now.

3- Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2018)

Although this extraordinary signing was technically conducted during the “Marotta era”, it had Paratici’s name written all over it.

One can even presume that this piece of business sparked the change of guards in the backroom.

Some will argue that Juventus paid too much for a 33-year-old, but the Portuguese’s brand brought an astronomical new exposure for the club, opening new marketing doors for the Old Lady.

Oh and more than 100 goals in three seasons is by no means a bad return on the pitch.

2- Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina, 2020)

Signing Fiorentina’s biggest star is never an easy challenge, and yet, Juve’s directors would always prove to be up to the task.

Paratici insisted on signing the winger until the very last day of the summer transfer market, and eventually sealed the deal.

The 23-year-old is the marquee Italian star that the Bianconeri desperately needed, and has proven to be one of the best performers during his first campaign in Turin.

1 – Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 2019)

With some of the biggest clubs in the world – including the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United – all vying for his signature, few expected the world’s most wanted young defender to pick Serie A as his next destination.

Perhaps vice-president Pavel Nedved played a major role in the operation – thanks to his relationship with agent Mino Raiola – but when the former Ajax captain landed in Turin, the sky seemed to be the limit for Paratici.

Similarly to Ronaldo’s deal, some claim the club overpaid for the Dutchman, but considering the fact that he should be one of the best center backs in the world for the next 10 years or more, signing de Ligt would always be a great badge of honor for the departing Juventus director.