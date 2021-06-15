Opinion: UEFA and Ceferin should sort out their own issues before demonizing Agnelli

By now, we all know the saga of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Juventus patron Andrea Agnelli.

The two men were friends (or at least pretend to be when it was the best for their interests) and the Pole is even the Godfather of Agnelli’s daughter.

Nonetheless, things can rapidly change in this world, and the two have become fierce foes due to the Italian’s role in the European Super League project.

Whilst the doomed plan was almost-instantly shattered (48 hours after the official announcement), Juventus continue to fight a legal battle – alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona – against the European organization.

But those who have been reading Ceferin’s interviews can easily notice one thing; this man has a personal vendetta against his former friend.

“I can put the protagonists into three categories. I put Andrea Agnelli in the first. That was personal,” Ceferin told So Foot via Footbal Italia.

“As far as I am concerned, this man no longer exists to me. I thought that we were friends, but he lied to my face right up until the last minute of the last day, assuring me there was nothing to worry about.”

With all due respect to the UEFA president and his personal feelings, football has some much bigger issues to address at the moment, and some of it lay under his own responsibility.

Last Saturday, the fans of the sport were shaken by the heartbreaking collapse of Christian Eriksen during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland – the Inter midfielder fortunately regained his conscience later in the day.

Although blaming the football governing organizations and their exhausting fixture list during the last year for the incident would be unjust before conducting a detailed investigation, UEFA’s reaction to it was utterly shameful.

After witnessing their teammate and friend collapse nearly an hour before, the Danish players had to resume play, although they were obviously in no condition to do so.

The organization will cowardly hide behind the players’ decision, claiming that they were left to decide whether to go on or not – as if those men were in the right state of mind to make such a call.

UEFA should have stepped up and took the right and courageous call instead of hiding behind the bravery and honor of the Danes.

Therefore, instead of focusing on demonizing Agnelli in front of the public with his weekly interviews, Ceferin should consider humanizing his own image with actions rather than words.