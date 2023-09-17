With a spectacular brace at the expense of the sorry Lazio, Dusan Vlahovic was always going to grab the headlines in Italian football… at least during the hour that preceded the shocking events of the Derby della Madonnina.

Although the Juventus world never suffers a shortage of “interesting” news, the Serbian’s form has been one of the most discussed topics amongst fans and observers alike since he first set foot at Continassa in January 2022.

So following a forgettable 2022/23 campaign and a summer that almost saw him leave Turin for good, Bianconeri supporters are delighted to witness glimpses of the devastating bomber who once tortured Serie A defenses while donning a purple jersey.

For the second season in a row, Dusan opened his campaign with four goals from as many matches. But this time, Juventus are hoping that he won’t run out of steam.

Saturday’s win 3-1 over Lazio didn’t only confirm Vlahovic’s encouraging form, but the likes of Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli also showcased vast improvement. The first has now three goals to his name this season. He’s gradually transforming himself into an actual second striker rather than an awkward attacking presence.

As for the former Sassuolo man, his brilliant outing for Italy seems to have revitalized his form. Locatelli’s distribution was top-notch this weekend, looking every bit of the Regista that the club has been sorely missing since Miralem Pjanic’s departure.

Nevertheless, the biggest revival story at Juventus doesn’t belong to any of the three aforementioned stars.

After all, most of us never truly doubted the credentials of Vlahovic, Chiesa and Locatelli, even when their performances were below-par. The fans would often suggest that these players are either being played out of position, suffering from lack of service or simply hampered by physical issues.

On the other hand, Weston McKennie never had the luxury of a decent alibi that justifies an uninspiring display. In the fans’ consensus, he was simply not good enough…

No one ever argued that the American would develop under the guidance of a “proper” coach, or perhaps if tried in a different position. With or without Max Allegri, most Juventus fans were happy to show him the door… again.

To be fair, McKennie’s brief and disappointing Leeds United spell only added to the conviction.

Yet, the Texan has been making leaps and bounds since returning to Continassa in the summer, in what has been a sensational comeback story.

Wes started his summer on the periphery, before sneaking his way into the squad just before the US pre-season tour. Since then his displays for club and country have been noticeably on the rise.

Against Lazio, Allegri thrust the player into a wide role, in a call that left many fans enraged, since they would have preferred a more natural wingback on the right side – either Andrea Cambiaso or Timothy Weah.

Nevertheless, the former Schalke man played a vital role in all three goals, starting by keeping the ball in play ahead of the opener. He then wreaked havoc by storming into the opposition box, in a play that culminated in Chiesa’s strike.

McKennie left the best for last, picking up Vlahovic with a formidable long ball for the goal that sealed the match in the Old Lady’s favor.

Perhaps it’s too early to envision McKennie as a bona fide Juventus stalwart, but after being counted out, overlooked and even chastised for his off-the-pitch demeanor, he’s certainly making the best out of a second chance that scarcely comes in Turin.