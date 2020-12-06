Opinion: Weekend results means Barcelona is there for the taking 

Juventus will take on Barcelona in the Champions League this week and there is no better time to play the Catalans.

They did beat us 2-0 in the reverse of the fixture earlier in the year, in all fairness if not for Alvaro Morata’s luck with offside, we could have gotten something from the game.

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo also made it easier for the Catalans to get the win.

The period that we faced them was a tough time for us. We had drawn against Crotone and Verona in the league and managed a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

But when we visit Catalonia later this week, we will go there as a team in a better position to face them.

Ronaldo wasn’t in the first leg, but he should play and Alvaro Morata will also be available following his domestic suspension.

This weekend results also shows that both teams aren’t at the same level currently after Barcelona was beaten 2-1 by Cadiz on Saturday.

Juve, on the other hand, came from a goal down to beat a very organised Torino side 2-1 last night.

While league games are different from European commitments, winning a derby gives you a lot of confidence and pride and Barcelona should have their egos deflated by their weekend loss. I think we can win the game fair and square.