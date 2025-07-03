Juventus have secured an agreement to add Jonathan David to their squad as a free agent following the Canadian’s departure from Lille last summer. David has been one of the most consistent strikers in European football in recent seasons and was highly regarded during his time in France.

Lille would have preferred to retain him, but the player is now set to continue his career in Italy. The Bianconeri have made considerable efforts to ensure his arrival this summer, and multiple reports indicate that a deal has now been agreed.

Juventus Move Swiftly to Replace Vlahovic

Juventus have been planning changes to their attacking department as they prepare to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window. Bringing in David before finalising any sale of Vlahovic underlines the club’s intent to act decisively and avoid unnecessary gaps in the squad.

The men in black and white understand the importance of strengthening ahead of the new season and appear determined to build a team capable of competing on all fronts. Securing a forward of David’s calibre on a free transfer is a statement of purpose as the club seeks to return to the top of Italian football.

Juventus have finalised the agreement and believe David will bring much-needed firepower to Turin. His goal-scoring record in France has drawn attention from several clubs, but the Bianconeri have moved quickly to ensure they win the race for his signature.

Implications for Vlahovic and Kolo Muani

David’s arrival could affect the futures of both Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani. While Muani has been in good form and may remain at the club, David’s presence creates direct competition for the central striker role. If he adapts quickly, he could emerge as the first-choice forward in Turin.

For Vlahovic, the message appears clear. Juventus are signalling that his place in the squad is no longer guaranteed. Unless he secures a move this summer, he may find himself spending more time on the bench in the coming campaign.