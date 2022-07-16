Opinion: What should be Juve’s priorities on the market for the rest of the summer?

This summer, Juventus kicked off the transfer session in a spectacular way by landing the services of two of the best available free agents, Angel Di Maria and the returning Paul Pogba.

Moreover, Federico Cherubini secured the services of the young Andrea Cambiaso who could take the torch from Alex Sandro in the coming years.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri’s transfer market is far from over, as several other departments still need some strengthening.

So what should be Juve’s remaining priorities on the market for the rest of the summer?

4- Backup Striker

As we all know, the Old Lady is searching the market for an experienced and reliable striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic, with Marko Arnautovic appearing to be the preferred candidate for the role.

While it’s certainly important to add a new forward to the fold, this position remains less significant than others since we’re talking about a backup after all.

3- Deep-lying Midfielder

Despite signing Pogba, Juventus still lack a midfield anchor who can act as a Regista in front of the defense. Perhaps someone like Leandro Paredes.

But if the Argentine’s transfer fails to materialize, Manuel Locatelli would be able to interpret the deep role, while Nicolò Fagioli could be the surprise package.

2- Winger/Attacking Midfielder

Let’s just say it loud and clear, we’re basically talking about Nicolò Zaniolo who is now the club’s main priority.

The versatile Italian would provide Max Allegri with various tactical solutions and could be one of the best coups of the summer.

1- Defender(s)

With all due respect to Zaniolo, bolstering the backline should be the main priority for the club at the moment. As the old saying goes, it’s the defense that wins titles in Calcio.

Matthijs de Ligt’s future remains in limbo, but if he sticks around for the upcoming campaign, Giorgio Chiellini’s departure left a major gap in the back.

Thus, addressing the defense is a must be the priority for Cherubini and company if they wish to build a genuinely-competitive squad.