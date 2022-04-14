Opinion: What’s the best option for Juventus amidst midfield injury crisis

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, the injury crisis has once again reared its ugly ahead. Only that this time, the absentees are mostly centralized in the middle of the park.

With Arthur Melo joining Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie on the treatment table, Juventus are left with just two senior squad midfielders (Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot).

While the tactician has been tinkering with his formation since the start of the campaign, he made a career out of playing with three midfielders.

So what are the options at Allegri’s disposal ahead of the weekend’s encounter against Bologna?

Danilo

With Mattia De Sciglio back from suspension, the Italian can slot in at right-back which would free up Danilo and allow the manager to deploy him as a holding midfielder between Zakaria and Rabiot.

But while the Brazilian is capable of acting as a number 6 (which coincidentally is his squad number), this proposed midfield trio looks particularly short in creativity.

Fabio Miretti

After catching the eye with the U-23 and U-19 sides, Juventus fans are curious to see how Fabio Miretti would fare with the first team.

The 18-year-old will surely be a part of the matchday squad, but we all know that Allegri is notoriously reluctant when it comes to giving opportunities for teenagers.

Federico Bernardeschi

Some believe that Federico Bernardeschi can act as a third midfielder. However, the 28-year-old has been inconsistent even when playing in his original role on the wings.

Double Pivot

Perhaps the past option is to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation similar to the one that started against Inter, especially with Alvaro Morata available once again.

The Spaniard can join Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado who would all act as the supporting crew for Dusan Vlahovic.

Rabiot and Zakaria can cover enough space in the middle without the need of a third wheel, while Danilo remains in his natural habitat at right-back.

This progressive lineup would be the right way to approach a defensively-solid opponent that will happy to settle for a goalless draw.