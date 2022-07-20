Opinion: Which young midfielder should Juventus maintain?

While the department appeared to be depleted by the end of the previous campaign, Max Allegri’s midfield has suddenly become overpacked before the start of next season.

In addition to sealing Paul Pogba’s return, three young Juventus midfielders made their return from their loan stints, while Federico Cherubini is struggling to chop out the deadwood.

Therefore, some believe that there’s only one first team spot available for the young contingent.

So if the manager must truly choose only a single youngster, which one would be the ideal pick?

Let’s take a closer look at the options before trying to reach a conclusion.

Nicolò Rovella

Unlike his fellow youngsters on the list, Rovella has Serie A experience under his belt having featured for Genoa in the last two campaigns.

The captain of Italy U-21 has showcases a strong character and is always willing to fight for the cause.

Nicolò Fagioli

Perhaps he doesn’t have Rovella’s first tier experience, but Fagioli displayed his prowess during his time at Cremonese and was one of the revelations of Serie B while playing a major role in the Lombardian club’s journey towards promotion.

The 21-year-old has all the makings of fine deep-lying playmaker, and Allegri has been a longtime admirer of his.

Filippo Ranocchia

For one reason or another, Ranocchia has been overlooked by fans and observers alike.

Perhaps the others have better claims, but the Perugia native deserves to be in the conversation at the very least.

Fabio Miretti

Despite being three years younger than the other candidates, Miretti might win the race after all.

While the others were out on loan, he managed to win Allegri’s favor when the opportunity had arisen during the later stages of the campaign.

The 18-year-old is versatile and can play in various roles in the middle of the park.

Conclusion

While Rovella might be the most mature of the bunch, Fagioli and Miretti may possess superior technical skills.

Ranocchia is a promising player in his own right, but Allegri’s midfield is already packed with box-to-box midfielders.

As things stand at the moment, Juventus need a player who can interpret the Regista role, as Arthur has thus far failed to do so, while Manuel Locatelli would arguably do better in a more advanced position.

While Miretti might eventually prove himself in such role, perhaps a temporary exit would help him sharpening his tools further.

On the other hand, Fagioli has paid his dues last season at Cremonese, and it’s about time he receives a fair chance in Turin.

Give the man a well-earned shot and Juventus could potentially find the deep-lying midfielder they have been seeking for years.