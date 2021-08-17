Opinion: Who will be the surprise package at Juventus this season?

As per custom, every new season brings with it some disappointing flops, but at the same time pleasant surprises. Think of Danilo last season, who rebounded from a forgettable first campaign at Juventus, to put his mark on Andrea Pirlo’s squad.

With Max Allegri back at the club, several stars will be hoping to showcase their best form under the tutelage of a proven winner. Some of them already played for the returning manager, whilst others are collaborating with him for the first time.

But who will be the biggest surprise package of the season? Here are three of the candidates.

Daniele Rugani

Barring any late surprises on the market, Daniele Rugani will be the Old Lady’s 4th choice center back. Which means that he’ll be a couple of absentees away from being forced into the squad – whether Allegri likes it or not.

With Giorgio Chiellini’s injury record and Leonardo Bonucci being no spring chicken either, you can expect the former Empoli man to be called into action at some point, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be up to the task or not.

Aaron Ramsey

The player and the club were both hoping to end their relation this summer, but a transfer is unlikely to materialize, which makes them stuck with one another.

Nevertheless, the creative mind of Max came up with a new idea out of necessity of course .Converting the Welshman into a deep-lying playmaker. The result is still a topic of debate until this point, but we’ll have to wait and see how he’ll fare in his adopted role once the official matches begin.

Federico Bernardeschi

The Italian was arguably the happiest man in the squad when he heard the news of Allegri’s return. The winger played his best football in Turin under the Livorno native, and he’s hoping to bounce back following some disappointing years.

The former Fiorentina man is being deployed in a hybrid role between a box-to-box midfielder and a winger, and if he manages to excel in this role, it would make for one remarkable career turnaround.

Now it’s your turn to tell us who’s be your pick.