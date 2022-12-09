Opinion: Who would be Juve’s ideal January signing for right-back role?

Despite the club’s ongoing legal and financial crisis, it appears that Juventus are still adamant on bolstering their fullback department with a new signing who can offer Max Allegri an alternative option on the right side.

During the first part of the campaign, the manager had to extensively rely on the Colombian due to the lack of alternatives. Mattia De Sciglio has been unavailable for a while, and even when fully fit, he doesn’t make for the most exciting of options.

Therefore, news reports have been linking the Bianconeri with a plethora of possible signings. So let’s take a look at the most viable candidates before choosing the most appropriate one for the club.

Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)

We begin with an experienced fullback who has vast Serie A experience under his belt. The Poland international has been plying his trade at Sampdoria since 2017.

The 30-year-old has recently joined the ever-growing list of candidates as we reported last week.

Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna)

The internal solution.

The young Italian completed a switch from Genoa to Juventus in the summer before swiftly signing for Bologna on a temporarily basis.

Some believe that the Bianconeri could recall the versatile wingback in January to boost their numbers on the wings.

Rick Karsdorp (Roma)

The rebellious Dutch has been on a collision course with Jose Mourinho recently which should prompt his exit from the Italian capital.

Roma are reportedly asking for 10 million euros to part ways with the 27-year-old.

Joakim Maehle (Atalanta)

At the age of 25, the Dane would be more costly (15 millions) than Karsdorp. Moreover, Atalanta don’t seem too eager to deprive themselves from the services of a player who remains vital in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Thomas Meunier (Dortmund)

The 31-year-old has experience all over Europe having represented the likes of PSG, Borussia Dortmund the Belgian national team.

Perhaps he isn’t in his finest form at the moment, but nonetheless has no shortage of suitors.

Verdict

Meunier might be the most renowned name on the list, but Juventus would de better to find a younger player to rotate with the aging Cuadrado. The same goes for Bereszynski who is far from being the most thrilling option.

On the other hand, Cambiaso is primarily a left-back, so calling him back to rely on his services on the right lane might prove to be a counterproductive manoeuver.

And since Karsdorp has a questionable track record when it comes to his behavior, Maehle would be, in our humble opinion, the pick of the bunch.

The Denmark international is relatively young but has gathered enough experience in Italian football, and his versatility allows him to cover for both Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.