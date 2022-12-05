Opinion: Why Federico Cherubini will be the most important person at Juventus

Whether it’s fate, circumstances or simply DNA, it seems that history repeats itself at Juventus more often than not, in the highs as well as the lows, the glories and scandals all the same.

Now perhaps the current events aren’t exactly as dramatic as the ones endured amidst Calciopoli (hopefully not), but surely the comparisons are inevitable.

For instance, we have a management that fell from grace and opted to resign (or most accurately were forced to), vacating their spots in favor of new officials which we know very little about.

Once again, we have Exor men with minimal football knowledge in charge of our beloved club, men who are primarily entrusted with fixing the club’s chaotic situation on both financial and legal levels.

Now surely this doesn’t sound like an ideal situation, but is the picture as bleak as it appears at hindsight?

Admittedly, the last time John Elkann appointed his own men in charge of the club, things hadn’t gone according to plan.

Neither former president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli nor CEO Jean-Claude Blanc were football experts. Nonetheless, these men are credited for helping the club in finding some stability following relegation and all the calamities that followed. For his part, Blanc was the main architect behind the new Stadium project which was eventually inaugurated in 2011.

For his part, Elkann and Exor didn’t truly abandon the club as some fans might suggest. Surely the head of the Agnelli household isn’t as fond of the club as his late grandfather Gianni once was, but did his due by injecting cash in order to keep the ship afloat.

So what went wrong during that forgettable post-Calciopoli era?

Well unfortunately, former Juventus sporting director Alessio Secco wasted tons of money on average players to say the least, or some who simply didn’t fit at the club (the likes of Tiago Mendes, Sergio Almiron, Amauri, Diego and Felipe Melo).

Obviously, blaming a single person for the failure of an entire project is neither fair nor logical, but whether it was the lack of experience, vision or fortune, Secco’s work was the main cause of damnation for the Cobolli Gigli/Blanc administration.

Which brings us to our status-quo.

While most of the hierarchy has changed skin amidst the shocking events that started on Monday, Federico Cherubini remains the head of the sporting department.

Naturally, the 51-year-old won’t have unlimited funds to spend with the club drowning in deep financial muds, but surely the owners will still allocate a certain budget for the transfer market, and the club’s fate could be determined based on the efficiency and shrewdness of his incoming dealings.

In new president Gianluca Ferrero and general director Maurizio Scanavino, Elkann has men will hopefully help him prevail in the court room. But if the club fails to win its battles on the pitch, then why even bother?

So he might not be the highest official in Turin, or the most outspoken, but Cherubini arguably has the biggest responsibility resting on his shoulders. He will either keep Juventus afloat, or drag himself down along with rest of the management in what would be another replicated chapter from the black and white book.