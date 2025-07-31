Juventus eventually secured a top-four finish in Serie A last season, but expectations from their supporters are far higher going into the new campaign. The Bianconeri showed promise towards the end of the previous term and delivered several strong performances at the Club World Cup, highlighting their potential to compete at a higher level.

Despite this, concerns remain about whether they are sufficiently prepared to build on last season’s progress. When compared to their domestic rivals, Juventus appear to have fallen behind in several key areas during the off-season.

Off-Field Distractions Hindering Juventus’ Progress

Much of the summer has been spent addressing unresolved issues, notably around the managerial situation and the uncertain future of Dusan Vlahovic. These distractions have taken attention away from strengthening the squad and refining preparations on the training ground.

Additionally, several other players face uncertain futures, further complicating Juventus’ plans and limiting their ability to focus on pre-season improvements. While other clubs have been proactive in the transfer market and on the training pitch, Juventus have had to manage a series of internal matters.

Another factor potentially working against them is their delayed return to pre-season training. In a period where physical conditioning and tactical preparation are vital, starting later than their competitors could place them at a disadvantage when the campaign begins.

Allianz Stadium (Getty Images)

A Challenging Start May Await the Bianconeri

Although the club will do everything possible to ensure they are ready for the season ahead, there is a growing sense that their preparation has not matched the ambition of their rivals. Without significant improvements, Juventus may find it difficult to replicate or exceed last season’s top-four finish.

Clubs around them have not only strengthened more decisively in the transfer window but may also benefit from earlier and more structured pre-season schedules. As it stands, Juventus must raise their standards quickly if they are to compete effectively and avoid another underwhelming campaign.