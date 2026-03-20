Juventus are keen to retain Dusan Vlahovic, a stance that is easy to understand when considering the potential cost of sourcing a suitable replacement. The club are assessing their attacking options carefully as they approach a crucial period in squad planning, with several decisions likely to shape their immediate future.

Juventus Weighs Up Attacking Options

The striker has enjoyed a strong run of form before his recent injury and has been among the most reliable performers in the Juventus squad over the past few seasons. His contributions have been particularly important during a period in which the club have struggled to find consistency in their attacking play. With his contract set to expire in the summer, his situation has naturally become a priority for the club’s hierarchy.

Juventus had initially identified Lois Openda and Jonathan David as possible successors. Both players were viewed as capable of stepping into a leading role within the squad, offering energy and goal-scoring potential. However, that plan has not materialised as expected, with both individuals delivering underwhelming performances. As a result, Juventus have found it difficult to generate consistent attacking output from these alternatives.

Questions Over Long-Term Strategy

There is now a growing possibility that the club could offload both players by the end of the season, as they reassess their attacking options. In light of these challenges, Juventus are reportedly considering extending Vlahovic’s contract for several more years, a move that would provide continuity in a key position and avoid the need for an expensive replacement in the transfer market.

The Serbian forward appears open to remaining at the club, and supporters would likely welcome his continued presence, particularly if he maintains his current scoring form. However, there are concerns that Juventus may be taking a short-term view. It could be argued that Vlahovic’s recent performances appear more impressive when compared with the struggles of the other forwards in the squad. When assessing his overall tenure at the club, he has not consistently delivered at an elite level, which raises important questions about whether he is the long-term solution the club truly needs.