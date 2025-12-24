Juventus are among the clubs being tipped to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, yet such a move may not necessarily be the right decision at this stage of the season. While there is an acceptance that the Bianconeri lack quality in certain areas of the squad, rushing into the market could ultimately prove counterproductive.

The club are keen to support Luciano Spalletti as he looks to guide the team through the second half of the campaign. Providing a manager with new signings is often seen as a positive step, particularly when results are under scrutiny. However, there is also a risk that January recruitment could disrupt the progress already being made on the training ground.

Progress With the Current Squad

Over the past few months, Spalletti has worked closely with the players at his disposal and has gradually instilled his ideas. Juventus are now showing signs of improvement, with performances becoming more cohesive and consistent. The team are playing better football, and the manager has managed to extract strong displays from individuals who previously struggled for form.

This improvement suggests that the current group are beginning to fully understand what is being asked of them. Continuity can be vital during this phase, as players continue to adapt to tactical demands and build confidence within the system. Allowing Spalletti to keep refining this group may be the most sensible course of action.

Luciano Spalletti on the sidelines (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Risks of January Recruitment

While the temptation to invest in new players is understandable, January signings often face challenges. New arrivals require time to settle, both tactically and mentally, and may struggle to become influential before the season concludes. Introducing multiple players midway through a campaign can also upset the balance that has been carefully developed.

With these factors in mind, patience may serve Juventus better. Continuing to work with the current squad until the end of the season would allow for a more thorough and structured rebuilding process in the summer. At that point, Spalletti would have greater freedom to reshape the team in line with his long-term vision, rather than forcing short-term solutions that may not deliver immediate benefits.