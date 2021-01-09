Opinion: Why Juventus truly need to beat Sassuolo on Sunday

Set between two massive fixtures, the round 17 encounter between Juventus and Sassuolo may pale in comparison with the clashes against the likes of Milan and Inter.

However, the Bianconeri’s match with the high-flying Neroverdi could be just as important for Andrea Pirlo’s side both numerically and mentally.

While Juventus received a huge moral boost after beating Milan last Wednesday, the club runs the risk of losing steam if things don’t go well on Sunday against Sassuolo.

The old lady is yet to put together a proper winning streak in the league this season, but now they will have a chance to add their third victory in a row before heading to their battle against Inter next week.

Speaking of the Nerazzurri, Antonio Conte’s men were shell-shocked after their defeat to Sampdoria on Wednesday, and this weekend they will be facing a resurgent Roma side who are currently third in the league table.

Another bad result could be a massive mental hit for Inter who are in many people’s eyes the favorites to win the Scudetto this term.

On the other hand, if Inter manage to defeat Roma, then Juventus will have the chance to go third in the standings.

Thus, the clash between the Romans and the Interisti offers a chance for Cristiano Ronaldo and company to advance further to the teams who are ahead of them in table.

However, Andrea Pirlo’s men must first put their Covid-19 woes behind them, and focus on overcoming a Sassuolo side that has so far been the dark horses of the current campaign.

Such a win would definitely signal the resurgence of Juventus and would give them another big boost before next weekend’s Derby d’Italia.