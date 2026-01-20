Juventus are showing strong interest in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta during the current transfer window, and the move is being viewed as a long-term solution in attack. The Italian club appear ready to reshape their forward line as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract situation has prompted a shift in strategy.

In recent weeks, Juventus have made little progress in attempts to secure Vlahovic’s long-term future, despite his status as their leading striker since arriving from Fiorentina. With the Serbian now approaching free agency, the club seem to have accepted that his departure is increasingly likely. As a result, attention has turned towards finding a replacement who will command a smaller salary and offer stability beyond the current campaign.

Juventus rethink their attacking options

The Bianconeri continue to work hard to extract maximum value from Vlahovic while he remains at the club, but injuries have limited his impact. Alternatives have failed to provide consistency, with Jonathan David struggling to impose himself and Lois Openda delivering underwhelming performances. This lack of reliability has strengthened the case for pursuing Mateta, a forward seen as motivated and eager to revive his career.

The report states that Mateta is keen to perform well and hopes to earn a place in the France squad for the World Cup this summer. His ambition and desire to prove himself are considered attractive qualities, particularly for a Juventus side seeking renewed energy in the final third.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Expectations tempered for a demanding challenge

Despite the optimism surrounding his potential arrival, supporters are being urged to moderate their expectations. Mateta has never played regularly for a club of Juventus’ stature, aside from a brief spell at Lyon, and the transition to Turin could present significant challenges. He will be 29 in June, and questions remain over whether he has already passed his peak after winning two trophies at Crystal Palace in 2025.

While Juventus are likely to obtain value from the deal, Mateta may not represent a direct replacement for Vlahovic in terms of quality or influence. The club are aware that the signing would be pragmatic rather than transformative.

Ultimately, the move reflects a broader acceptance that change is inevitable in attack. Juventus will hope Mateta can contribute effectively, but the emphasis remains on realism rather than expectation as the club prepares for a new chapter in its forward line.