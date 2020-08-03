Optimism for Dybala against Lyon

There’s optimism regarding Paulo Dybala featuring in Juve’s squad for their Champions League game against Olympique Lyonnais.

The Argentine forward sat out the last two games of the season having picked up “an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh” making him a doubt for the match against Lyon.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that La Joya has returned to training at Continassa and that his injury was no longer causing him pain.

Since his return, he’s been able to alternate between therapy and athletic work and he could return to group training within the next few days.

Sarri’s hope is to have Dybala in the squad for Friday’s game against Lyon where he would like to field him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.