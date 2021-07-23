Optimism grows that Ronaldo will still be a Juventus player next season

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is a hot topic at the moment as the Portugal attacker continues to be a huge financial burden to the club.

As clubs strengthen their squads, Juve has to cut down on their wages before they can land the players that they want to sign this summer.

Ronaldo earns more than double what the club’s second-highest earner makes and has one more season left on his current deal.

He has been linked with a move to top clubs like PSG in this transfer window and Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb says they remain interested in him.

However, the Parisians need to offload several players before they can add him to their squad.

The report says optimism is now growing that he would remain in Turin for the last year of his contract.

It says he is even interested in the new Juventus that continues to send messages to him.

He is now expected back for preseason and to be a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s new team.

With the transfer window still very much open, things could change, but the report adds that if he leaves, they would rather replace him with Gabriel Jesus instead of Mauro Icardi, who has been tipped with a Serie A return for some time now.