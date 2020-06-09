Optimism over Arthur to Juventus

The stalemate between Juventus and Barcelona could end as reports in Italy suggest Arthur Melo may be more open to a move to Turin.

The Brazilian midfielder had previously refused to entertain the idea of leaving Barcelona, but his stance may have changed in the last week.

Corriere Torino report that optimism is ‘growing’ regarding the move taking place wth positive contacts having taken place last weekend between Juve Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici and Arthur’s entourage.

El Mundo Deportivo seemed convinced of the move yesterday, reporting that ‘Juve are sure to convince Arthur’ and Corriere Torino follow on a similar theme.

The newspaper suggests that Arthur is the first choice for Paratici and Juve coach Maurizio Sarri, for technical, personal (only 23 years old) and economic (he earns €2.5m a season) reasons.

To date, the Bianconeri have rejected the alternative options offered by Barcelona in exchange for Miralem Pjanic, including Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Ousmane Dembélé.

The alternative to Arthur would be Jorginho, however he plays as a regista, rather than a mezz’ala and an exchange would be difficult with Pjanic as the Bosnian only wants a move to Barcelona.