Optimistic Juventus still confident in their chances of maintaining Rabiot

June 24, 2023 - 6:00 pm

In his final contractual year, Adrien Rabiot cemented himself as one of the most pivotal players at Juventus.

The Frenchman, who had three underwhelming campaigns in Turin, finally managed to fulfill his initial promise.

Sadly for the Bianconeri, this impressive form occurred at a time when the player’s contract was about to expire.

The 2022 World Cup finalist can leave Turin as a free agent, as his current deal only runs until the end of the month. Yet, the former Paris Saint-Germain man might remain at the club after all.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club directors are now more confident in their ability to maintain the midfielder beyond the current campaign.

The report claims that Juventus have offered Rabiot a one-year contract that allows him to maintain the same salary (7 million euros as net wages).

This comes at a time when the Bianconeri are hellbent on lowering their wage bill. Yet, their desire to keep the 28-year-old at Continassa prompted them to make an exception.

Moreover, the club is banking on the player’s strong rapport with Max Allegri who will remain in Turin at least for another season.

Thus, Juventus are now awaiting the Frenchman’s final decision. While there’s no clear deadline for an answer, the club expects to receive one before June 30, as the player’s contract will expire on this date.

Finally, the source adds that Juventus have identified two possible replacements for Rabiot. The first is Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic while the alternative would be Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

