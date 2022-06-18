Di Maria
Optimistic news for Juventus on Di Maria front

June 18, 2022 - 1:00 pm

After several weeks of negotiations, it appears that Juventus have finally found a breakthrough that could see Angel Di Maria joining the club this summer.

The Argentine has recently left Paris Saint Germain after spending seven years in the French capital.

While he intends to end his career at Rosario Central, the winger would like to play an additional season in Europe in order to boost his chances with the national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have contacted Di Maria and his entourage in recent days, and the parties are close to finding an agreement.

As per the player’s request, it will be a one-year contract, while his salary will reach 7 million euros.

The source adds that the Bianconeri have presented El Fideo with the most convincing proposal, leaving the likes of Barcelona and Benfica in the dust.

The report adds that Max Allegri will be thrilled to add the veteran winger to his ranks after losing the experience and leadership of Giorgio Chiellini as well as Paulo Dybala.

Despite reaching the age of 34, Di Maria has been able to maintain a top physical shape, even though his playing time was limited last season due Mauricio Pocchettino’s technical choices.

The Argentine also represented Benfica and Real Madrid during his illustrious career, while also spending the 2014/15 campaign at Manchester United.

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 18, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    Press are saying he wants to joining Benfica before us, lol. How low our reputation has fallen with recent decisions; funny that Conte is attracting a whole host of players to his team despite spurs not winning anything for years.

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 18, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    I wonder why that could be?

