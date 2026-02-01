Juventus reportedly held talks with Everton for Beto, while Edon Zhegrova was also brought up in the discussion.

The Serie A giants are working tirelessly on adding a new centre-forward to their ranks, as Luciano Spalletti feels the squad is currently lacking a genuine target man in the absence of the injured Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri fell short in their attempts to land either Jean-Philippe Mateta or Youssef En-Nesyri, so they’re currently trying to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the club.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur still refusing to relinquish the French striker, Juventus are keeping alternative tracks alive.

Everton refuse to loan Beto to Juventus

One of the options that the Turin-based options have been considering over the past few days is Beto, a Portuguese-Guinean centre-forward who has been plying his trade at Goodison Park since making the move from Udinese in the summer of 2023.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Juventus tried to sign the 28-year-old striker on loan, but to no avail.

Everton refused to sanction the departure of the big striker, who scored a last-gasp equaliser on Saturday against Brighton.

The source reveals that the Toffees informally enquired about Edon Zhegrova during their talks with Juventus, but they didn’t find an opening. Therefore, both players are expected to stay at their respective clubs.

Edon Zhegrova (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus working on multiple fronts in the final hours of the transfer window

While it remains to be seen if Juventus will succeed in signing a new striker before Monday’s transfer deadline, they are currently finalising other transfers.

Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga arrived at the J|Medical Centre on Sunday morning to finalise his move from OGC Nice. The 29-year-old will join the Bianconeri on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The club also succeeded in landing two exciting 19-year-old talents in Bayern Munich winger Adin Licina and Man City striker Justin Oboavwduodo, while Swedish right-back Emil Holm is reportedly close to sealing a move from Bologna.