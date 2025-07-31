Juventus continue to monitor Osasuna centre-back Enzo Boyomo, but the Spanish club insists on collecting the full value of the player’s release clause.

While signing a new defender might not be a priority for the Bianconeri at this stage of the summer transfer window, it remains one of their objectives.

Igor Tudor will be able to rely on the services of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal once more, as they’re now on the cusp of finalising their returns from their respective ACL injuries. Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu also remain key players in the manager’s plans, while it remains to be seen if Lloyd Kelly and Daniele Rugani will be kept.

Juventus following Enzo Boyomo

In the meantime, the Juventus management is keeping an eye on a few candidates who could become the object of an onslaught later in August, and one of them is Boyomo.

The 23-year-old is a French native of Cameroonian origins. He began his career at his hometown club of Toulouse before being poached by Blackburn Rovers in 2016.

Enzo Boyomo (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

After four years in England, Boyomo was released from his contract, so he moved to Spain through the gates of Albacete, and then had an experience at Real Valladolid, before signing for Osasuna last summer on a deal worth €5 million.

Osasuna want €25 million for Boyomo

The big defender enjoyed a splendid campaign with Los Rojillos, which saw his value soar to €20 million, at least based on Transfermarkt’s estimation.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have enquired about the rising centre-back, but Osasuna informed them that they can only sign him by paying the €25 million inserted in his release clause.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Juventus would be willing to splash this considerable figure on a player with relatively limited experience on the big stage.