After averaging more than 20 goals per season across five years with Lille, Jonathan David completed a highly anticipated move to Juventus this season. His arrival was met with considerable excitement, as many believed the Bianconeri had secured a prolific striker capable of leading their attack. Given his impressive record in one of Europe’s top five leagues, expectations were understandably high from both supporters and club officials.

A Challenging Start at Juventus

However, David’s early performances have not yet lived up to those expectations. The Canadian international has struggled to replicate his clinical form from Ligue 1, prompting calls from some quarters for him to be dropped from the starting line-up. Juventus currently possess alternative attacking options, including Dusan Vlahovic, who has been the most effective of their forwards so far.

Despite the slow start, the club remains confident in David’s ability and potential. At a club like Juventus, players are under constant pressure to perform immediately, but adjustment periods are not uncommon, particularly when transitioning between leagues with differing tactical demands.

Damiani’s Call for Perspective

According to Il Bianconero, Oscar Damiani has called for greater patience and understanding regarding David’s situation. Damiani said, “It’s still too early to label David: let’s give him time. We’re talking about a player who has always scored more than 20 goals a season in France: his average is too high, he doesn’t stop scoring overnight. His difficulties are normal, I’d dare say typical of those who leave Ligue 1 for Serie A. There’s a cultural difference, first and foremost, in terms of daily habits, but also on the pitch, it’s a real pain for strikers. In France, they rarely double up on you. In Italy, it happens regularly, to everyone. And David is certainly a feared player.”

Damiani’s comments reflect the broader reality that adapting to Serie A can be a complex process for forwards, who often face tighter marking and more tactical opposition. His words highlight the need for patience as David continues to adjust to the unique challenges of Italian football.

Juventus are aware of the talent they have acquired, and with time and support, David could yet rediscover the goal-scoring touch that made him one of Europe’s most promising strikers. For now, the emphasis remains on allowing him the space to settle and adapt to his new environment.