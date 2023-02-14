Oscar Damiani hails Allegri as one of the best coaches around

Former Juventus player and agent of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Oscar Damiani, has praised Max Allegri as one of the best coaches around.

The Bianconeri gaffer has come under attack recently for how his team plays and continues to help galvanise the group in a tough season.

The black and whites won zero trophies when he became their manager last season and now faces the same fate in this campaign.

Their 15-point deduction rules the Bianconeri out of the league title and they must win the Coppa Italia or Europa League to end this season with a trophy.

Speaking about the former AC Milan coach, Damiani said via Calciomercato:

“Allegri? He has personality and manages to handle situations calmly. The problems that have happened do not depend on him. As a coach he is among the best”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers in Europe, which explains why several clubs wanted him to become their manager before he returned to Juve.

However, his team has to improve because it could be his last campaign on that bench if they start losing again and do not end this season well.

Hopefully, his injured players will soon become available to play, which will help them get back to form.