Oscar Damiani insists Allegri is the right man to remain the Juventus manager

Former Juventus player Oscar Damiani has expressed his support for Max Allegri to continue as the club’s manager beyond this summer.

Allegri’s position at Juventus has come under scrutiny following a season without winning any trophies, leading to some fans hoping for a change in leadership at the club. However, Allegri has received backing from certain board members who believe he has performed well enough to warrant staying in charge.

Despite witnessing Juventus’s struggles in the past two seasons, Damiani still believes that Allegri should be given another opportunity to lead the team. His endorsement suggests that he sees potential in Allegri’s ability to guide the club forward and achieve success.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Allegri’s future lies with the Juventus hierarchy, which will consider various factors when evaluating the team’s performance and determining the best course of action for the upcoming season.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“ I am convinced that Allegri remains and I think it is right. We must leave after difficult years. He is a balanced person, prepared and confirming him, I think it is the best thing to find a winning Juventus ”.

Juve FC Says

The last two terms were tough for us, but we must admit there were factors outside the pitch that affected our players.

The manager alone cannot take all the blame and Allegri is the only gaffer who could have kept this team focused on the matters on the field for as long as he did.

The focus should be on supporting him with the players he needs for next season.