Pundit Oscar Damiani was among those who were pleased to see Thiago Motta appointed as Juventus manager, believing he had the potential to succeed at a top club. Motta had impressed during his time at Bologna, where he guided them to Champions League qualification, an achievement that was seen as remarkable given the club’s usual expectations.

When Juventus appointed him, they were convinced they had made the right decision and quickly reshaped their squad to fit his vision. However, managing Juventus comes with significantly higher expectations than managing Bologna. At Bologna, simply avoiding relegation can be considered a success, and qualifying for the Champions League was seen as a near-miraculous accomplishment. At Juventus, however, Champions League qualification is regarded as a minimum requirement rather than an achievement.

Despite the initial optimism surrounding his appointment, Motta struggled to implement his philosophy at Juventus. His inability to get the best out of the players he personally requested in the transfer market, combined with a lack of tactical clarity, ultimately led to his downfall. The team’s performances were inconsistent, and his indecisiveness in setting up the squad for different matches raised concerns among the club’s hierarchy.

With Juventus at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, the club decided to part ways with him. This was a crucial factor in their decision, as failure to secure a top-four finish would have had serious financial and sporting consequences.

Damiani, reflecting on Motta’s tenure, shared his thoughts on the situation. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked:

“The idea of ​​Motta at Juventus intrigued me a lot, but he seemed a bit confused in his experience, and if the club decides to change, it means they couldn’t do without it.”

Motta’s time at Juventus was ultimately a missed opportunity for him to establish himself as a top-tier manager at one of Europe’s biggest clubs. While his work at Bologna earned him widespread praise, his stint in Turin exposed the challenges of managing a team with far greater demands.

Juventus must now move forward under new leadership, seeking stability and improvement to restore their status as a dominant force in Italian football. For Motta, this experience may serve as a valuable learning opportunity, but for now, he must wait for his next chance to prove himself at the highest level.