Osimhen could be back for Napoli’s match against Juventus

Napoli could be handed a major boost ahead of their match against Juventus, with Victor Osimhen set to return from injury.

The Nigerian is driving them towards a league title this term but has missed their matches since the international break.

The Partenopei have struggled in his absence and could be eliminated from the Champions League by AC Milan.

Napoli is not as effective when Osimhen does not play and they cannot wait to have him back to full fitness.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals he could be in their squad for their game against AC Milan, the return leg of their Champions League clash and the match against Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Napoli humiliated us when we met in the reverse of the league fixture and this is our chance to get vengeance.

They have had a great season, but if we face them without Osimhen, it would be much easier for us to beat them.

The Nigerian was instrumental to our defeat in Naples and it would be interesting to see if our defence can cope with him well when we face them again.

Whether he plays or not, we must prepare to face a very good Napoli side when we meet them in the match.