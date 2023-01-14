Osimhen insists Juventus gave Napoli a good fight

Napoli hero and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen insists it was not easy to beat Juventus after the Bianconeri lost 5-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Max Allegri’s men travelled to Naples on eight consecutive wins and conceded zero goals in those fixtures.

Napoli has topped the standings for much of this season and had a seven-point lead over Juve before the game.

The Bianconeri were keen to cut it down to four and their form before the fixture gave them confidence it could happen.

However, Napoli played the game on a higher level and ripped Juventus apart to secure a stunning 5-1 victory which sends them ten points clear of the Bianconeri.

Speaking after the fixture, Osimhen said via Football Italia:

“I always say we have a great squad with quality players and of course we cannot shy away from the quality players Juventus possess. It was a good fight, I am glad we came out on top and we must continue like this.”

Juve FC Says

Osimhen is being gracious in victory. Juve did nothing right in that game because they had just one job: continue what you have done in the past few weeks.

Allegri got his tactics wrong for this encounter, showing how far behind Juve is compared to their title rival.