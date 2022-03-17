“Osimhen is stronger than Vlahovic” – Inter legend drags on the debate

Victor Osimhen or Dusan Vlahovic? For one reason or another, this debate has sparked up in Italy during the last week or so.

The two are obviously up-and-coming strikers who are some of the best forwards in Serie A. But observers insist on making comparison between them,

Last weekend, Verona manager lit up the fire by saying that the Serbian is better the Nigerian. The latter responded by punishing the Croatian tactician on the pitch, leading Napoli towards a 2-1 win over the Gialloblu with a personal brace.

Inevitably, the Partenopei star saw his stocks rising on the back of an impressive performance, which possibly led Alessandro Altobelli to reach the following conclusion.

“Osimhen is stronger than Vlahovic . When I criticized the Nigerian, he had only scored 4 goals,” said the Inter legend during an appearance on Canale 8 via JuventusNews24.

“Now Spalletti is working hard on him, forging him into one of the best strikers. On Sunday I was able to see his movements, as well as the goals.

“In this moment he is enjoying a great growth, and for me, he is better than Vlahovic.”

Alotobelli is a 1982 World Cup winner who spent eleven years at Inter (between 1977 and 1988). He then spent a loan campaign at Juventus (1988/89), but he remains an avid Nerazzurri supporter.